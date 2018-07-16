Transcript for Trump says Putin 'extremely strong' in denial of election interference

adimir put ajen sipsac home stingingor them. Dan coat, apublican, had saidbo slaush and interferen T lights E blinking red. Tonight, many back home are seeing red. Their is here is Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: It was a stunning re of president's trump own intelligence community, when presseth the queion who do you believe when it comes to Russian electioner the president, iat moment, appearing toe with put. I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that president Putin was extremely strand powerful in his denial today. Reporter: That denial comes just dafter thatombshell indictment from speccounsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Laying out in great detail how 12 current ran military officers a oread ha targeting at least 300 people connected to the democraticational commit and Hillary Clinton's campaign. Putihad denied king the 20campgn, had disdaor Hillary Clinton after she spoke out fair and free elections in Russia. Another stunning detail from mur's indictnt, points to the day trump said this during the campaign Rusa, if you'rening, hope you're able to find the emails that are missing. I K you will be rewarded mightilyour press. Let'e if that ppens. Reporter: And it was just hours afthuest, the indictment alleges conspirators then tried to nto "email accounts used by Clinton's personal office depu attorney ral rod Rosenstein saying we shouldn't think as Republicans demoatut to thin patrtically as Americans. Republican trey Gowdy who famously tarhillary Clinton, made this request of president trump just before day's sum with Putin. Your fit request of Putin needs to tell us which airport we click up the Russians that tried interfere with the fundamentals of our democracy. Repor in the hos before the president trump met with Putin one on one, Hillary Clinton tweeting, "Great world cup. Question for president trump as hets Putin -do you know which team you play for?"t when Donald Trump appearing to choose Putin over his owtelligenceeam the tion was swift. Tonight Donald Trump's own dir of intelligenc Coates, a rean releasing a statement saying "Wee been cle in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 len their ongoiner efforts to undermine our democracy." Coats already saying this -- I'm he to say the warning blinking red N. Today the digital infrastructure that serves this country is literally under at Reporter: Foreman Obama CIA director John ennan, a fiercetic of tru twtiss conference "Was nothing short of treasous. T only wertrump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of N. Rebl patriots where are you?" Pierre Thomas what are your sources saying about the president in helsinkioday? A number O sources said their jaws drop, they could beeve that the president would take Putin' opinion over theres. And tonight, Hillary Clint says, now we know, David. Pierre Thomas live in Washington. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.