Trump remarks on Michael Bloomberg entering presidential race

More
Sources close to the New York billionaire said he's considering a 2020 run, while Donald Trump said Bloomberg didn't have the "magic to do well."
2:25 | 11/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump remarks on Michael Bloomberg entering presidential race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:25","description":"Sources close to the New York billionaire said he's considering a 2020 run, while Donald Trump said Bloomberg didn't have the \"magic to do well.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66863963","title":"Trump remarks on Michael Bloomberg entering presidential race","url":"/WNT/video/trump-remarks-michael-bloomberg-entering-presidential-race-66863963"}