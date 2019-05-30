Transcript for Trump: 'I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected'

headline this evening, president trump firing off, less than 24 hours after Robert Mueller broke his silence. Mueller saying, if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. But they did not. And today, the president was asked about that. His response, and the tweet from the president appearing to acknowledge Russian efforts to target the election. The president tweeting "I had nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected." Terry Moran at the white house. Reporter: President trump today pushed back hard against Robert Mueller's stark statement that if he could have cleared the president of a crime, he would have done so. The president asked how that squares with his "No collusion, no obstruction" line. But on obstruction, he said he could not say there was no crime. He could not clear you. That means you're innocent. That means you're innocent. No, he said he couldn't say you were innocent. Then he should have said you're guilty. Reporter: But Mueller made clear that wasn't his call to make, citing a long-time justice department policy that his office does not have the authority to charge the president of the United States with a crime. The constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing. Reporter: Trump's attorney general, William Barr, who did clear trump of obstruction, was asked why he didn't leave it to congress, as Mueller suggested. He seemed to suggest yesterday that there was another venue for this and that was congress. Well, I'm not sure what he was suggesting. But you know, the department of justice doesn't use our powers of investigating crimes a adjunct to congress. Reporter: Now Democrats in congress are slowly moving towards impeachment proceedings against president trump, at least 45 of the 235 house Democrats support launching an impeachment inquiry. And so do more Democrats running for president. Enraging trump. I never thought that would even be possible to be using that word to me. It's a dirty word. The word impeach, it's a dirty filthy disgusting word. Reporter: And then, this morning, there was this remarkable admission from trump on Twitter. "I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected." Which he emphatically walked back less than an hour later. No, Russia did not help me get elected. You know who got me elected? You know who got me elected? I got me elected. The president today. Terry Moran live at the white house tonight. And Terry, I want to go back to what we hear from attorney general William Barr today. 24 hours ago, Robert Mueller said that justice department policy prevented him from making a decision on obstruction of justice, whether the president committed a crime, appearing to suggest another route, congress, but Barr tonight appearing to contradict Mueller, saying that Mueller could have made that decision, and so, he decided himself. Reporter: A small but crucial contradiction there, David. Both men agree that justice department policy prevents the president from being charged with a crime, it would be too disruptive of the government. Mueller says if he can't charge the government, don't make the call on whether or not he committed a crime, that's not fair. Mueller said that's what justice department prosecutors do, I'll make the call, and he cleared the president. David? Terry Moran at the white Terry, thank you.

