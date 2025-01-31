Trump set to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico Saturday

The president says he will implement major tariffs on America's largest trading partners, which would increase prices at U.S. grocery stores and gas pumps. He will also impose a 10% tariff on China.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live