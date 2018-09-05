Trump: 'Severe consequences' if Iran starts its nuclear program again

More
The secretary of state traveled to North Korea to secure the release of three U.S. prisoners.
3:37 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: 'Severe consequences' if Iran starts its nuclear program again

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55054483,"title":"Trump: 'Severe consequences' if Iran starts its nuclear program again","duration":"3:37","description":"The secretary of state traveled to North Korea to secure the release of three U.S. prisoners. ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-severe-consequences-iran-starts-nuclear-program-55054483","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.