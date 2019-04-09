Transcript for Trump shows old map with Alabama in Dorian’s forecast path

the white house that led to immediate questions. Many asking if one of the early tracks of the hurricane had been altered, that extra loop to the left there, had it been drawn on? And if so, why? The president was asked that later today, and here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: In the oval office today, president trump showed off this old map of Dorian's forecast path, insisting he was right when he warned Alabama was in the danger zone. But that was the original chart, and you see it was going to hit not only Florida, but Georgia, could have -- was going towards the gulf. Reporter: But tonight, that map is raising new questions. The black line projecting that Dorian would move from Florida into Alabama appears to be drawn on by a marker. Here's the original, issued Thursday by the national hurricane center. Alabama in the clear. The president has been on the defensive since he sounded the alarm for Alabama on Sunday. Alabama could even be in for at least some very strong winds and something more than that, it could be. Reporter: The national weather service even forced to correct him on Twitter saying "Alabama will not see any impacts from Dorian." But today, the president still insisted. I know that Alabama was in the original forecast. Reporter: It is a federal crime to knowingly issue or publish a false weather forecast. FEMA and noaa today referring all questions about that seemingly doctored map back to the white house. Where president trump said he didn't know anything about it. That map that you showed today looked like it almost had a sharpie -- I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. So, let's get to Cecilia Vega. As you reported there, FEMA and noaa both referring questions about that map and that ad-on to the map back to the white house. What's the white house saying tonight? Reporter: Well, David, they're not saying anything. So far, no comment. But just a few minutes ago on Twitter, the president insisted yet again that Alabama was, indeed, in the projected path. David, he is not backing down from this one. Cecilia, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.