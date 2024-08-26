Trump slams Harris, Biden for Afghanistan withdrawal while honoring fallen soldiers

The former president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the third anniversary of the Kabul airport attack that killed 13 U.S. service members.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live