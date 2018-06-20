Transcript for Trump supporters glad at Trump's tough stand on immigration

tonight, word of those tender age facilities now for the babies. Just hours before the executive order was signed, those words causing even more outrage. But tonight, even as the president signs that new order, we went to an event in Duluth, where the president's supporters are gathering for a campaign-style event, one saying that the images do not bother him, that these children have been well taken care of. Here's ABC's gio Benitez on that front tonight. Reporter: She's the little girl whose voice was heard around the nation. 6-year-old Alison Jimena Valencia Madrid, now seen here with her mother, who was arrested when they crossed the border illegally. Fleeing gang violence, mom and daughter separated. Propublica first obtaining that audiotape which it says was recorded after that separation. You can hear Alison begging authorities to let her call her aunt. That phone number memorized. We tried finding Alison ourselves. Hi there, my name is gio Benitez with ABC news. Officials wouldn't say where she is, but she was able to make that call to her aunt, who told propublica that Alison was crying and begging me to go get her. She says, "I promise I'll behave, but please get me out of here. I'm all alone." This as we learned of those so called tender age shelters, where some of the youngest children are kept, including babies. A visiting doctor saying she found traumatized children, one crying inconsolably. And this woman sends in deacons to pray with the girls in that shelter. Every single child gets up and begins to pray to god in a loud voice, please, god, send me back to my parents. I want to see my mommy, I want to see my daddy. Reporter: But many across the country supported the president's zero tolerance policy. Did those images of children bother you? No. Because they're well cared for. We're paying $700 a day per child. If a person goes to prison or jail, they're separated from their children. And gio Benitez joins us from the u.s./mexico border tonight. You've been talking to Americans around the country, fwee owe. I know our team in Duluth, too, tonight. And some of the president's supporters stand by the president and his decision to wait until today for that executive order. Reporter: That's right, David. Some of them said that we need to solve problems here at home first before helping people from other countries. And now that he has signed the executive order, gio, we know that children won't be separated from their parents accotding to the president, late today. But in the meantime, do we have any idea about the more than 2,000 children in this country already in detention centers and shelters, when will they be reunited with their families? Reporter: We don't know just yet, David, because it's usually a very difficult process. As you said, we're now talking about more than 2,300 children here. Gio Benitez back with us tonight. Thank you, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.