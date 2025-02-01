Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China take effect 

Consumers brace for rising prices as President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. 

February 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live