Transcript for Trump tells supporters to vote for him or else 401ks will go 'down the tubes'

The other is in stable And now to politics. President trump doubling down on the economy, after the Dow rising 306 points, but ending with its third weekly loss in a the president declaing the economy is strong in new Hampshire, telling the crowd they have no choice but to vote for him. Here's Kyra Phillips. Reporter: 24 hours after wall Street took its deepest dive of the year, president trump warned his supporters that without him, they can kiss their life savings good-bye. If for some reason I wouldn't have won the election, these markets would have crashed. And that'll happen even more so in 2020. You have no choice but to vote for me because your 401(k)s down the tubes. Everything's gonna be down the tubes. So whether you love me or hate me, you've gotta vote for me. Reporter: But there are growing fears of a recession. Markets on edge amid the president's trade war with China. I never said China was going to be easy. Reporter: Actually, he did. Just last year the president tweeting trade wars are "Good and easy to win." In New Hampshire, the president's rally interrupted by a protester. That guy's got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please. Got a bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us. Reporter: Turns out the president singled out the wrong guy. The man he mocked was actually a supporter. He later got a friendly call from air force one. The president leaving him a voice mail. Kyra, before heading out to the rally, president trump pressured Israel into blocking a visit from two American congresswomen. Today, Israel seemed to back down a little? Reporter: That's right. Congresswoman tlaib wanted to visit her 90-year-old grandmother who lives in the west bank. Today, Israel agreed to that, but she would have to promise in writing not to promote boycotts against Israel. Tlaib refused, tweeting visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions goes against everything I believe in. Thank you. And president trump is reportedly eyeing a new real

