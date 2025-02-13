Trump says he trusts Russia's Putin wants peace with Ukraine

One day after his 90-minute phone call with Vladimir Putin, Trump said Russia can be trusted when it comes to the war in Ukraine, and that Ukraine will have a seat at the negotiating table.

February 13, 2025

