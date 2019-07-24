Transcript for Trump watches, tweets during Robert Mueller's Hill testimony

President trump was watching and tweeting today, and you'll remember that he told our Jahn Karl during the Russia investigation that he would sit down for an interview with Robert Mueller. So, Mueller was asked today why he didn't fight to get that in-person interview. Mueller was asked, did you have enough evidence of possible obstruction, is that why you passed? Mueller answered, we didn't do it because of the time it would take in the courts. And when asked if the president's answers were not always truthful, Mueller answer Ed, I would say generally. So, let's get to Jonathan Karl, because Jon, even with all of that, the president and his team ail peer very confident tonight. Here's the president moments ago. This was a very big day for our country, this was a very big day for the Republican party and you could say it was a great day for me, but I don't even like to say that. Robert Mueller did a horrible job. Both today and with respect to the investigation. But in all fairness to Robert Mueller, he had nothing to work with, you know, you can be a builder, but if they don't give you the right materials, you're not going to build a very good building. Robert Mueller had no material. So, Jon, bottom line, president trump believes he has survived Mueller's testimony just fine. Reporter: David, he believes he's done more than survived. The phrase I kept hearing all day long from the president's top advisers was that today was an embarrassment for Democrats. Now, Mueller did contradict the president on several key facts, but nothing that he said today changes the calculus on impeachment. Democrats had high hopes for Robert Mueller, but David, after today, it is hard to imagine any scenario where it is Robert Mueller that brings down Donald Trump. All right, Jon Karl with us, as well. Jon, thank you.

