Trump weighs in on impeachment trial

More
The president, from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, called the impeachment “a hoax."
1:40 | 01/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump weighs in on impeachment trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"The president, from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, called the impeachment “a hoax.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68436640","title":"Trump weighs in on impeachment trial","url":"/WNT/video/trump-weighs-impeachment-trial-68436640"}