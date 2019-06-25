Transcript for Trump says woman accusing him of alleged sexual assault 'totally lying'

President trump is reacting to a new allegation of sexual assault. This New York City woman claiming it happened in a department store dressing room 23 years ago. The president saying she's not his type. He denies it ever happened. And here's ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas Reporter: President trump says she's "Totally lying." But long-time advice columnist E. Jean Carroll insists her story is the truth, that the president sexually assaulted her in the mid '90s in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman. The minute I was in there, he shut the door and pushed me up against the wall and bang, banged my head on the wall and kissed me. I just -- it was so shocking. And he put his shoulder against me to hold me against the wall and at that point, I realized that I was in a very difficult situation. Reporter: In her new book "What do we need men for," Carroll describes in graphic detail how the alleged sexual assault got even worse before she was able to escape. It was against my will. And it hurt. And it was a fight. Reporter: President trump first said he didn't even know Carroll, though she did give us this photo of the two meeting in the late '80s. Standing with my coat on in a line. Give me break. With my back to the camera. I have no idea who she is. Reporter: The president now telling the hill, "I'll say it with great respect. Number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, okay?" I love that. I am so glad I'm not his type. Reporter: It's not the first time president trump has disparaged the looks of a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. This is what candidate trump said during the campaign about a woman who accused him of once groping her on a plane. Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you. Man. You don't know. That would not be my first choice. Reporter: Now, E. Jean Caroll becomes one of at least 17 women who have accused president trump of sexual misconduct or assault. The president says they are all liars. Now, Carroll says she never reported the incident to police. She was afraid of retaliation. But ABC news spoke with two of her friends who did not want to be named, they back her account, telling us she confided in them. David? Tom llamas, thank you.

