Trump says he's worried Russia will be 'pushing hard for Democrats'

More
An official told ABC News they had seen no evidence to support the president's claim regarding the midterm elections.
2:07 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says he's worried Russia will be 'pushing hard for Democrats'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56794394,"title":"Trump says he's worried Russia will be 'pushing hard for Democrats'","duration":"2:07","description":"An official told ABC News they had seen no evidence to support the president's claim regarding the midterm elections. ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-worried-russia-pushing-hard-democrats-56794394","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.