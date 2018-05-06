-
Now Playing: Would Comey be a witness for Robert Mueller?
-
Now Playing: Will Mueller subpoena Trump?
-
Now Playing: Giuliani: Mueller has 'high bar' to justify presidential subpoena
-
Now Playing: Dem congressional candidate Harley Rouda speaks with ABC News on primary day
-
Now Playing: Trump's former campaign chairman now accused of witness tampering
-
Now Playing: Trump holds 'celebration of America' after disinviting Eagles to White House
-
Now Playing: Former USA Gymnastics head invokes Fifth Amendment rights at hearing about Nassar
-
Now Playing: White House responds to canceled Eagles visit
-
Now Playing: Trump attends 'Celebration of America' event after disinviting Eagles to White House
-
Now Playing: White House accuses Philadelphia Eagles of pulling a 'political stunt'
-
Now Playing: Trump's school safety commission won't look at the role of guns in schools
-
Now Playing: Newt Gingrich on the best and worst things Trump has done
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event
-
Now Playing: WH gives false statements on Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary briefs press on North Korea summit, Mueller memo
-
Now Playing: Senator gets police called on him during attempt to visit immigrant children's center
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has the 'absolute right' to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with baker who refused to make wedding cake for gay couple