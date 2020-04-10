Trump’s doctors reveal new details about his infection

More
Find out the latest details on the president’s battle with COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center.
0:15 | 10/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump’s doctors reveal new details about his infection

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Find out the latest details on the president’s battle with COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73420428","title":"Trump’s doctors reveal new details about his infection","url":"/WNT/video/trumps-doctors-reveal-details-infection-73420428"}