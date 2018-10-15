{"id":58516891,"title":"Trumps get firsthand look at hurricane's destruction","duration":"3:36","description":"In Panama City, Florida, a family brought home-cooked meals to those in need as firefighters used tape to build a makeshift flagpole on Mexico Beach.","url":"/WNT/video/trumps-firsthand-hurricanes-destruction-58516891","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}