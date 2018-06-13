Trump's personal lawyer likely to work with federal prosecutors: Sources

More
Word is that Michael Cohen, who is in under incredible pressure, is parting ways with his lawyers, sources said.
2:57 | 06/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's personal lawyer likely to work with federal prosecutors: Sources

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55877150,"title":"Trump's personal lawyer likely to work with federal prosecutors: Sources","duration":"2:57","description":"Word is that Michael Cohen, who is in under incredible pressure, is parting ways with his lawyers, sources said.","url":"/WNT/video/trumps-personal-lawyer-work-federal-prosecutors-sources-55877150","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.