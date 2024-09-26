Tufts announces investigation into workout hospitalizations

A dozen of the university's lacrosse players were treated for rhabdomyolysis, a condition that causes muscles to disintegrate, after a workout led by a graduate-turned-Navy SEAL.

September 26, 2024

