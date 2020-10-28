Turmoil in Philadelphia after death of Walter Wallace Jr.

Wallace, whose family says is bipolar, was shot by police after he allegedly approached officers with a knife. Thirty officers were injured and nearly 100 people were arrested in ensuing protests.
0:27 | 10/28/20

