Transcript for Tweets help beloved mailman reach retirement goal: a trip to Hawaii

Finally tonight, America strong. When they needed him, he was always there. For more than three decades, he knew their address and also so much more. So what happened on his last run? Reporter: In an ever changing world, this has been the one constant in Marietta, Georgia. For the last 35 years, U.S. Postal worker Floyd martin, better known as Mr. Floyd, has been delivering letters, packages, and now even Amazon prime. But on Wednesday as he hit mailbox after mailbox, there were letters and packages for him. Mr. Floyd was retiring. So beloved on his route, more than 300 people came out to wish him well. Some of these residents he has known since they were babies. You guys are taller than I am. Reporter: He's a mailman even dogs love. That's because he keeps milk bones in his truck. Doreen Hipps, 87, has been on his route since the beginning. Her granddaughter told "The Atlanta journal constitution," dementia has set in, and she doesn't see well anymore, but she still knows Floyd. It's been amazing. They were my friends. I could've left them a long time ago but I wouldn't because I love them and the relationship I couldn't leave it. Reporter: One last shift was over, the neighborhood had another surprise. And to the people I had served. Just continue to take care of each other and smile when you think of me. I love you all. Expect postcards. We thank Mr. Floyd for his I'm Tom llamas. We hope to see you back here tomorrow. David and all of us here, good night.

