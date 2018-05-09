Transcript for Twitter, Facebook executives say they've made headway in combating fake user accounts

It was a senate hearing today about four and adversaries and their influence on social media here in this country especially. Targeting US elections FaceBook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey answering questions today were they prepared and what are they doing now. We were too slow to spot tests and to slow it acts we are more determined than our opponents and we will keep fighting. Both executive saying they are now shutting down phony accounts by the millions and not at the hearing today Google. Their seat empty because the committee refused to hear from anyone other than one of their two top executives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.