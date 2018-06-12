Tyler Perry's act of kindness

More
Tyler Perry pays off $434K in layaway items at metro Atlanta Walmarts.
0:14 | 12/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tyler Perry's act of kindness
Filmmaker Tyler Perry revealing himself on social media as the so called lay awake Angel. Who paid off items being held with a pair of Atlanta area wal mart's reportedly 430000. In purchases. Perry saying he wanted to be a secret Santa. But that the secret got out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59667141,"title":"Tyler Perry's act of kindness","duration":"0:14","description":"Tyler Perry pays off $434K in layaway items at metro Atlanta Walmarts.","url":"/WNT/video/tyler-perrys-act-kindness-59667141","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.