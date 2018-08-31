Transcript for Uber driver cleared by police in man's killing says he feel badly

Gruber driver who killed the man who pulled in front of his car and said he had a gun. Now speaking out and describing what was going through his head when he fired that fatal shot and the regret he now feels ABC's Steve motion Sami with that new interview. The Florida over driver behind the wheel in this dash camera video who ends up shooting and killing the driver of this pickup truck explains tonight that even though he's been cleared by police he still feels terrible parent tells Reggie did was right but you feel like. Today have to do after the fact when some comes actually you know fairly much more time to think 38 year old Robert Wesley was driving a young woman home early Tuesday morning from this bar in Dundee Florida when the young man in this pickup truck tries to run him off the road. 34 year old Jason Bolick it also left the bar after a fight with his girlfriend he thinks she is in the backseat of the Cooper but he's wrong his girlfriend is still at the bar in the video you see him threaten the uber driver with a cell phone that he claims gun medical. It but the sober driver who's a recent police academy graduate is legally carrying a real gun and shoots when it popped he took similar steps with. This healed and in my mind as I got not in shock. For a second you kind of hope you missed. And obviously has now what happened police say under Florida stand your ground law the driver had a right to protect himself Tom Steve Olson Sonny for a Steve thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.