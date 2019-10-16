Transcript for UK parents decline to meet woman involved in crash that killed son

the American woman, the wife of a diplomat, who accidentally killed a young man when she was driving on the young side of the road, well, those British parents came to the U.S., to the white house. And president trump then revealed that that American woman was sitting in the next room. They refused to see her, and tonight, their new reaction to being surprised like that. Here's Terry Moran. Reporter: President trump telling reporters today that bringing the family of Harry Dunn to the white house was something special. My meeting with the family was really -- it was beautiful, in a certain way. Reporter: But not so much for Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, O are here in the U.S. Seeking justice for their son, Harry, killed in a car crash in the uk in August. Because when they got to the white house last night, trump had a surprise waiting -- in the next room, ready to meet them, was Anne sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat and the driver involved in the crash that killed Harry. Claiming diplomatic immunity, sacoolas left the uk shortly after the crash it was all too much for the family, and they declined the meeting, as they told CBS news. To be thrown into a room together with no prior warning, that's not good for her mental health, it's certainly not good for ours. Reporter: President trump, a saw it differently. We met right here in this area and I offered to bring the person in question in and they weren't ready for it. Reporter: The family want Anne sacoolas to return to the uk. President trump gave them no signs that would happen. But he said he'd stay on the case. If it was your 19 year old son, or your son no matter what age, you would be doing the same as me. And he was holding my hand at the time and he said, "Yes, I would" and he said, "Maybe we'll try and push this from a different angle." Reporter: The family of Harry Dunn will return to the uk at the end of the week. They say they are willing to meet with Anne is a skoo has, but in Britain, not here at the white house. David? Terry Moran, thank you. And there are news images tonight from North Korea's state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.