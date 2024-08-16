Ukraine says offensive is meant to push Russia into peace talks

An aide of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine won’t permanently occupy territory it’s taken. However, as Ukraine pushes deeper into Russian territory, it’s losing ground in its own country.

August 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live