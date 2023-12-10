Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy to visit White House, Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit the White House and Congress on Tuesday to lobby for more assistance in Ukraine's war with Russia.

December 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live