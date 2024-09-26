Ukraine's Zelenskyy courts US support, meets Harris in Washington

The vice president on Thursday pledged to continue support to Ukraine as she and the Ukrainian president discussed his so-called "victory plan" to bring an end to the war with Russia.

September 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live