Unruly airline passengers rack up potential fines

The FAA reported about 3,100 incidents that involved unruly passengers since the start of the year. The incidents add up to $550,000 in proposed fines.
0:12 | 06/23/21

Transcript for Unruly airline passengers rack up potential fines

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

