Transcript for New update on controversial ICE arrest in San Bernardino

Zachary, thank you. Now to developments in the controversial I.C.E. Arrest. A husband taken into custody while driving his pregnant the hospital a "c"-section. After initial backla auorities now say the sut is wanted fomurder in co. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Immigration officials Ng this rest.joel arrona-lara, he U.S. Ilgally from Mexico, handcuffed and taken into custy in south California as he brought his wi to the hospital to deliver their baby. Leaving her in tears at th gas station. "When I asked, why are taking my husband, they said, somebody had R," she . Hours after confirming Ara's detention for being in the cntry illegally but king no meion of a criminal history, I.C.E. Officials updated R statement, telli ABC news, "Mr. Arrona-lara was brought to I.c.e.'s attention due to an outstanding warrant issued for his arren Mexico on homicide charges." If this guy was wanted for mud out of meco, that's definitely aigh-priority arrest tt I.C.E. Has to . Reporter: We reached out to Mexican authorities about those alleged charges, and they said they have no informatihim. Weo asked I.C.E. Why the initial statemdid not include the allegatif pending homicide charges. They said they were working to confthe warrant. Arro-lara's attorney denies the accusations, and questions their dirty, saying he thinks this may be a casemistaken identity. Uess they have proof of the arrest warrant, we think it's an allegation that is nroven yet. Marci, Mexican ofals say they hno information about S criminal histo. But his attorney says hel try to get him released tomorrow in court? Reporter: Yes, he plao file a motioasking to have him released on bond. As I.C.E moves forward with proedings to deport him. Marci, thank you. Next tonight, atunning

