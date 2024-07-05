Urgent evacuation orders in California amidst intense heat wave, wildfire

The French Fire near Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County has burned over 840 acres since it began on Thursday. As of Friday morning, fire officials reported it was 5% contained.

July 5, 2024

