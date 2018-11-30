Urgent manhunt for escaped killer in Oklahoma

More
He was serving a life sentence but allegedly posed as a cellmate who looks like him and posted bond, authorities said.
0:13 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent manhunt for escaped killer in Oklahoma
To be index of other news the urgent manhunt tonight for an escaped killer in Payne county Oklahoma. Authorities say Patrick walker is considered armed and extremely dangerous he escaped by posing as a cellmate been posting bond as that inmate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59533345,"title":"Urgent manhunt for escaped killer in Oklahoma","duration":"0:13","description":"He was serving a life sentence but allegedly posed as a cellmate who looks like him and posted bond, authorities said. ","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-manhunt-escaped-killer-oklahoma-59533345","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.