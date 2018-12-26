Urgent manhunt for suspect accused of killing California police officer

Authorities launched a manhunt Wednesday after a gunman shot and killed a police officer during a traffic stop in a small California town.
1:18 | 12/26/18

Next, to urgent manhunt for a suspect wanted in the killing of a police officer on Christmas night. The man investigators in California are looking for, accused of gunning down an officer during a traffic stop. ABC's Clayton Sandell with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, a manhunt for a cop killer. The officer here is telling me that the OPD officer was shot. Reporter: Just before 1:00 A.M. In Newman, a police traffic stop erupts in gun fire. He called off shots fired over the radio. Reporter: 33-year-old corporal was shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital, but unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries from the incident. As my understand, the dog was not injured. Reporter: Police now searching for this suspect may be driving this pickup. It takes a toll, an impact. One of my buddies died doing his job. Reporter: So far this year, 52 officers have died in gun-related incidents, a 13% jump over 2017. Investigators say they do not know the suspect's name, but they do know he is armed and extremely dangerous. They're hoping someone recognizes him and calls police. Tom? Clayton Sandell with that urgent manhunt tonight. Clayton, thank you.

