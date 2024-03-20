Urgent manhunt underway for escaped inmate, accomplice

An inmate escaped from an Idaho hospital with help from an accomplice who opened fire on the correction officers transporting the man, investigators said.

March 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live