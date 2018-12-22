Transcript for An urgent manhunt is underway in Miami for 2 suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint

Time now for our "Index" and the urgent manhunt under way in Miami, Florida. The dramatic moment caught on surveillance. Take a look. Armed robbers pulling up to a man at the trunk of his car. Pushing him to the ground at gunpoint. Grabbing all of his belongings before taking off in a black Cadillac. Tonight, those suspects are still at large. Police are urging the public for their help. The consumer alert tonight. Fordulling 900,000 pickup trucks off lots in north America, over concerns that an engine block heater cable could fire in the vehicle. Including the best-selling vehicle in America, the Ford F-150. At least three fires have been linked to this problem. The mid-air emergency on a flight from Miami to Phoenix. That plane forced to divert to San Antonio after a problem with a left engine. More than 150 passengers were on board. The FAA is now investigating what happened. The unruly mob swarming a mall in Florida. A flash mob, police interrupting and they appear to try and break it up, instead they break a move. The droud going wild as they break in. Those cops have some good moves

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.