Transcript for Urgent preparations underway for Trump's possible summit with North Korea

report. We tn now to politics, movion, a critical new week, shaping up at the white house. President trumping wreath at the tomb O the unknown soldier at Arlington national seminary. Paying tribute to fallen service ers and their families. At theme time, a flurry of diplomatictivity. Positive new sipegns the face-to-face summit with Kim Jong-un maytillb. Here's ABC's chief whiouse correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: On this memorial daresident tmp greeted service members at Arlington national cemetery, while half a world ay, urgent prations are under way for his onagain, off again St with Kim Jong-un. The weekend, Kim held an unannounced and apparently quite friendlyting with south Korean president moon. Via Twitter, president trump told the world an American delegation also arrived over the weekend in North Korea, adding, "I trulyieve northea has brilliantential and will be a great economic and financial nation one day. Kim Jong-un agrees with me on this. It wilhappen."the president told reporters summit preparations are moving along quite nicely And I think there's a lot of good. I think people want to see if we get the meg and get something done. Reporter: There are no shortaf skeptics. Former CIA dirtor Mike hden says he's concerthe esident is rushing ahead without being fully prepared. Kim Jong-un knows his progr inside and out. Ink he knohahe can concede and what it means and what hot concede I doknow that president has done the kind of homework that would allow him to do this. Rter: And rlican senator Marco Rubio says North Korea cannot be trusted. That Kim jg-un will never truly be willing to givehis ear weapons. We have a leadeim ng-un who has -- has almost and emotional tachment a a personal, psychological attachment to thclear weapons. They make him feel prestige, they make him feel powerful. All right, Jon karloins us tonight from the white house. Andjon, there was another hint om the white house today that that June smit might happen after all. Repor thereas, Tom. There was a state that W put out B the white house about a call theresident H today with Japanese prime minister shinzo Abe. The statement S that two men Wil plan to have a meeting in advance of what state called "The expected meeting" between president trump and Kim Jong-un. So, while that June 12th summit has not been officially put back on the white house schedule we do see it REFD to here by the white house as an expected meeting, and see a very important meeting advance of that with the prime minr of Japan. Aright, Jonathan karlor us tonight. Thank Yo

