Urgent search for man who fell from a cruise ship

More
A crewman was reportedly seen going overboard on the cruise ship Amsterdam in Sitka Sound, Alaska.
0:17 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent search for man who fell from a cruise ship

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57023308,"title":"Urgent search for man who fell from a cruise ship","duration":"0:17","description":"A crewman was reportedly seen going overboard on the cruise ship Amsterdam in Sitka Sound, Alaska.","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-search-man-fell-cruise-ship-57023308","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.