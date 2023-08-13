Urgent search for the missing in Maui

As the search and rescue in Maui continues, Police Chief John Pelletier is asking for the public's help. Those with missing family members have been asked to get DNA tests to help identify victims.

August 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live