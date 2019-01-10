Urgent search for 2 swimmers who vanished near Rockaway Beach

More
Witnesses said they saw the teenagers enter the water but never saw them come out.
0:12 | 10/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent search for 2 swimmers who vanished near Rockaway Beach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Witnesses said they saw the teenagers enter the water but never saw them come out.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65993363","title":"Urgent search for 2 swimmers who vanished near Rockaway Beach","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-search-swimmers-vanished-rockaway-beach-65993363"}