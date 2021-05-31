Transcript for US celebrates Memorial Day, 1st holiday after vaccine rollout

Good evening and thank you for being with us on this memorial day, I'm whit Johnson, in for David tonight. We begin with the holiday across the country, honoring those who have made the ultimate but Americans also enjoying freedoms many having experienced in more than a year. Reunions with family and friends, backyard barbecues, all possible with the pandemic now in retreat. Parades, towns and cities returning to the holiday tradition this year after the lifting of covid restrictions, paying tribute to the nation's fallen. And with the majority of adults now fully vaccinated, many Americans hitting the roads. Airports everywhere packed. The TSA screening more than 7 million people this weekend, shattering pandemic records and predictions. But with more people on the move, a warning tonight about a new covid variant overseas and what that could mean for travelers. ABC's transportation correspondent gio Benitez leas us off from Newark airport in New Jersey. Reporter: Tonight, the country roaring back to life for the unofficial kickoff to summer. Americans celebrating their first major holiday since the vaccine rollout. I'm feeling free! No masks! Reporter: Over the weekend, an estimated 34 million people hitting the roads, and air travel shattering expectations. More than 7 million people screened at airports between Thursday and Sunday. This is why this airport is open. This is why these new flights are happening. Because people are traveling. They're able to travel. And it's because of the vaccine. Reporter: From coast to coast, crowds gathering on beaches and at backyard barbecues, in parks and parades. Americans coming together to honor the fallen. Today is wonderful. We can finally shake hands, talk to each other, enter places without masks. This is the way it should be. Reporter: With more than half of American adults now fully vaccinated, a return to memorial day traditions. The fans are back in the stands. Reporter: 135,000 fans packing stands at the indy 500 in the biggest event since the start of the pandemic. California still two weeks away from fully reopening. Our will Carr is in Santa Monica. With vaccinations up, the beach here in Santa Monica and the pier are packed with people, all happy to be returning to some sense of normalcy. It just feels amazing. You get to breathe the fresh - air. It's been a tough year for everyone. Reporter: But experts are tracking new variants. Health officials in Vietnam are studying a new strain that shares features with the more contagious uk and Indian variants. But experts caution there is no reason to believe the vaccines won't work against the variant from Vietnam. Gio Benitez back with us now from Newark airport. And gio, as health officials are looking into that new variant, you're learning Vietnam is now restricting travel into the country? Reporter: That's right, whit. Vietnam is now suspending international flights into its capital until June 7th. They're trying to contain this outbreak, but still, the U.S. State department says Americans can come home with a negative covid test. Whit? Something we'll be watching. All right, gio, thank you.

