Transcript for US company sees promise in COVID-19 vaccine trial

U.S. News on the first stage of a vaccine trial. And Steve osunsami on what comes next, and the timeline now. Reporter: It's the break the whole world has been hoping for. An American company working on a vaccine for the coronavirus says that all 45 of their test patients tonight are producing antibodies that fight the disease. It's been almost nothing. Literally, it's almost like getting a flu shot. Reporter: Norman hulme of Atlanta feels great this evening, and that matters to everyone because today he received his second dose of a vaccine being produced by moderna labs. His first was a month ago. The ability to have one small role in getting past the pandemic is an amazing opportunity. Reporter: In these early results, those 45 patients developed the same level of antibodies as someone who has recovered from covid-19. The company then tested the blood of eight of those patients against the actual coronavirus, and in all eight cases, the virus was killed. But are those antibodies likely to be protective, are they neutralizing the virus? And actually, we saw in all cases they were, which was really encouraging. Reporter: Any day now, they plan to move on to phase two testing, where about 600 patients will get the two shots, and scientists will watch for any surprises. By July they expect to move to the next level, between 1,000 and 10,000 patients testing the vaccine. And if all goes well, they hope the drug can be ready by the end of the year. The president has the same goal, calling it operation warp speed. Its objective is to finish developing and then to manufacture and distribute a proven coronavirus vaccine as fast as possible. Reporter: But just making the drug in millions of doses and getting it to Americans is complicated. And scientists say it's still not clear if this vaccine will truly be effective in real use. The fact that it's been shown to be safe and generate the response is very promising. But now we have to reproduce that in larger numbers. Steve, Dr. Anthony Fauci says best case, six to nine months, and that's if everything goes smoothly. Reporter: That's right. The vaccines are also temperature sensitive. This will require a bit of time and collaboration. David? There is still so much hope surrounding the trials. Steve, thank you.

