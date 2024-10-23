US confirms North Korean troops are being trained in Russia

Around 3,000 North Korea soldiers may be deployed for combat in Ukraine, officials said. The White House called it a sign of "desperation" and "weakness," but noted that it's "highly concerning."

October 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live