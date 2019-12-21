US Diplomat’s wife charged with death of British teenager

More
Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, has been formally charged in the death of British teenager Harry Dunn, the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service announced Friday.
1:35 | 12/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Diplomat’s wife charged with death of British teenager

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, has been formally charged in the death of British teenager Harry Dunn, the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service announced Friday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67861631","title":"US Diplomat’s wife charged with death of British teenager","url":"/WNT/video/us-diplomats-wife-charged-death-british-teenager-67861631"}