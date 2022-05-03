US embassy in Kyiv reopens for 1st time since Russian invasion

Russia's Defense Ministry said more than 1,000 Ukrainian fighters from the steel mill in Mariupol have been captured. Also, Finland and Sweden officially submitted their applications to join NATO.

