Transcript for US hits 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in six months

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a very busy Tuesday night. There is news coming in on the supreme court battle, where things stand tonight in the Republicans' effort to replace justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But we do begin tonight with that grim new milestone here in the U.S. More than 200,000 lives now lost to coronavirus. And tonight, amid concern about we head into the fall and head back indoors, closer together, cases are now rising again in 33 states, Washington, D.C. And Puerto Rico. Deaths rising in 15 states. Tonight, so many families forever changed. Just some of the faces right there. The U.S. Leading the world in deaths. As the president heads to another rally tonight, he made news overnight at a rally in Ohio, saying it mostly affects the elderlyith heart problems and of young people, he says, it affects virtually nobody. Tonight, Dr. Anthony Fauci responding. And right here, the families have lost loved ones. Joe Biden saying, we can't let the numbers become statistics and background noise, adding, it didn't have to be this bad. There's also news tonight from the fda, the new move. And what this could now mean when it comes to a vaccine in this country and the president's push for a vaccine close to the election. So, we begin here with our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: President trump said little to mark today's grim milestone. 200,000 Americans killed by coronavirus. But in an interview this morning, he did praise his handling of the pandemic. We've done a tremendous job. The only thing we've done a bad job in is public relations, because we haven't been able to convince people, which is basically the fake news, what a great job we've done. Reporter: But Dr. Anthony Fauci called the death toll of 200,000 Americans sobering and stunning. Asked to assess the government's handling of crisis, Dr. Fauci said this -- Take a look at the numbers and make up your own mind. I mean -- you know, you don't need a sound bite from me. Take a look at the numbers. Reporter: The United States has 4% of the world's population and more than 20% of the world's covid-19 related deaths. Today, the American medical association, the American hospital association and the American nurses association issued an extraordinary joint statement, saying covid-19 is "Affecting Americans at a rate that represents a nearly worst-case scenario." But the president is speaking as if the pandemic is a thing of the past. At his rally last night in Ohio he said, incorrectly, that the virus only really affects elderly people who are already sick. It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other problems. That's what it really affects. That's it. Reporter: And he said, also incorrectly, young people are basically immune. But it affects virtually nobody. It's a -- it's an amazing thing. Reporter: Dr. Fauci today said that is just not true. It's the elderly and people at any age with underlying conditions. Underlining the words any age. So, don't just think the elderly are the problem. There are plenty of younger people who have underlying conditions that put them at risk. Reporter: Today, across the country, families are mourning loved ones gone too soon. From 9-year-old Kimora Lynum, who was supposed to start the fourth grade. She was perfect. Reporter: To the youth hockey coach from Texas, 29-year-old Tyler Amburgey, a young father and husband. He always wanted his players to be standup human beings on the ice and off the ice. Reporter: Joe Biden today tweeted of the 200,000 milestone, "It didn't have to be this bad." 200,000 deaths recorded as of today, because of the coronavirus. 200,000 deaths. All across this nation and it means -- it means there are empty chairs at dining room tables and kitchen tables. That weeks and months ago were filled with a loved one, a mom, a dad, a brother, a sister. We can't let the numbers become statistics and background noise, just a blur that we see on the nightly news. Reporter: With fall stoking worries of a second wave combined with the flu season, Dr. Fauci is begging people to wear masks and avoid crowds. It's unacceptable to not realize that we are entering into a risk period and we have got to act accordingly as we enter into that risk period. Reporter: But tonight, in Pennsylvania, thousands of the president's supporters are lining up outside yet another rally. Most of them not wearing masks. All attending must file a disclaimer saying that they, quote, voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to covid-19 and waive release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for president, for any illness or injury. All right, so, let's get to Jon Karl in Washington tonight. And jobs moments ago, president trump was asked about today's grim milestone here in the U.S. Reporter: David, he was asked about it twice. The first time, he ignored the question. When a second reporter asked again, the president said, quote, I think it's a shame. I think if we didn't do it properly we would have had 2 million deaths. And David, he also blamed China. Jon Karl leading us off tonight. Jon, thank you.

