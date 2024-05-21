US lawmakers fail to secure release of Americans held in Turks and Caicos

U.S. lawmakers traveled to Turks and Caicos to push for the return of five American citizens detained on ammunition possession charges but were unable to facilitate their release.

May 21, 2024

