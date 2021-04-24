US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

More
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration announced J&J vaccinations will resume with a warning to medical workers about rare blood clotting issues.
4:35 | 04/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:35","description":"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration announced J&J vaccinations will resume with a warning to medical workers about rare blood clotting issues.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77276021","title":"US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine ","url":"/WNT/video/us-lifts-pause-johnson-johnson-vaccine-77276021"}