US Marine Corps Sgts. reunite with their K-9s

With the help of American Humane, the retired military dogs came home to the U.S., where their former handlers adopted them.

July 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live