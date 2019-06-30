Transcript for U.S. Marshals intensify their search for a convicted murderer in Texas

Next tonight, the urgent manhunt for a convicted killer on the loose in Dallas. Authorities say he escaped on the last day of his murder trial. Cutting his ankle monitor. Jurors deliberating 15 minutes before finding him guilty, as police try to track him down. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, U.S. Marshals are intensifying their search for a convicted murderer. Rene Carrillo appeared at his Texas murder trial all week. Authorities say he skipped court Thursday as a verdict neared. The accused killer out on bond. Police say he ditched his ankle monitor. His ankle monitor had been cut off and destroyed on the side of the road in Terrell, Texas. Reporter: Police releasing this surveillance video from October, 2017, where they say Carrillo walks up to that Mercedes car, shoots and kills Jean Carlo casiano-torres in the passenger seat, and wounds a woman with him. All of this stemming from an argument inside a nearby strip club. According to Dallas county court records, Carrillo was released on a $100,000 bond after his arrest for the murder. The victim's family tells ABC news, "There are no words to describe how we feel. I know my son will get justice. He will pay for what he did." Jurors convicted Carrillo even though he was a no-show. He's been sentenced to life in prison. Police say they are re-interviewing Carrillo's family and friends, anyone that knows him, so that they can convince Carrillo to turn himself in. Whit? Stephanie, thank you.

